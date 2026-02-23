Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Cleary Adds A&O Shearman Duo To Capital Markets Team

By Andrea Keckley ( February 23, 2026, 4:11 PM EST) -- Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP announced on Monday that it has hired two New York attorneys from Allen Overy Shearman Sterling, one of whom will lead its equity capital markets practice....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies