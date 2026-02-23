Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ga. Judge Resigns After Call For Her Removal In Ethics Case

By Emily Johnson ( February 23, 2026, 4:20 PM EST) -- A Fulton County Superior Court judge has resigned after a Georgia state judicial ethics panel recommended her removal, with the judge questioning the fairness of the disciplinary process and the panel's director calling her resignation an attempt to sidestep accountability....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies