Debt Services Firm Challenges Connecticut Banking Penalties

By Aaron Keller ( February 23, 2026, 4:09 PM EST) -- An Illinois company that provides administrative services to debt adjusters has sued the Connecticut Department of Banking, challenging an administrative order to make restitution to Constitution State customers and potentially pay up to $100,000 for each alleged violation of debt adjustment and money transmission licensing rules....

