Jack In The Box Sued Over 'Poison Pill' Blocking Investor

By Dorothy Atkins ( February 24, 2026, 8:37 PM EST) -- Activist investor Biglari Capital sued Jack In The Box Inc. and its board in Delaware Chancery Court, challenging their efforts to adopt a so-called poison pill that would block Biglari Capital from acquiring more than 12.5% of common stock in a hostile takeover....

