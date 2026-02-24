Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Feds Lack Standing Over Immigrant Protection Laws, Ill. Says

By Ganesh Setty ( February 24, 2026, 3:21 PM EST) -- Illinois is defending two recently enacted laws that allow private parties to sue civil immigration enforcement officers for knowingly violating their constitutional rights and bar civil immigration arrests at courthouses, telling a federal court the Trump administration lacks standing to challenge them....

