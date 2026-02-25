Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Singapore Court Upholds €290M NextEra Award Against Spain

By Joyce Hanson ( February 25, 2026, 6:23 PM EST) -- A Singapore court has denied Spain's bid on the basis of sovereign immunity to escape litigation to enforce a €290 million arbitral award issued to renewable energy investor NextEra, saying the country agreed to arbitrate the dispute when it joined the ICSID Convention....

