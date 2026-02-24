Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Campbell's Misclassifies Its Distribution Workers, Court Told

By Irene Spezzamonte ( February 24, 2026, 6:20 PM EST) -- The Campbell's Co. and its subsidiaries Snyder's-Lance Inc. and Pepperidge Farm Inc. misclassified their food distribution workers as independent contractors, leading to wage and hour violations including unpaid minimum wage and overtime, San Diego's city attorney told a California state court....

