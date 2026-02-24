Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Senate Dem Seeks Info On FCC's Equal Time Enforcement

By Christopher Cole ( February 24, 2026, 6:26 PM EST) -- Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., demanded documents on the Federal Communications Commission's equal time rules and what he called the "alarming prospect" of CBS owner Paramount Skydance Corp. expecting favoritism from agencies as it tries to buy Warner Bros. Discovery....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Companies

Government Agencies