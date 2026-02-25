Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Google Wins Second Shot To Trim £14B Ad Tech Class Action

By William Janes ( February 25, 2026, 3:19 PM GMT) -- Google won a second shot on Wednesday at trimming a £13.6 billion ($18.4 billion) U.K. class action on behalf of website and application publishers who alleged that the U.S. tech giant abused its dominance in the advertising market....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies