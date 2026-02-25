Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ga. GOP Operative Referred For Charges Amid Ponzi Probe

By Chart Riggall ( February 25, 2026, 3:02 PM EST) -- A man leading a Republican political organization in Georgia who has been accused of participating in a $140 million Ponzi scheme involving lender First Liberty Building & Loan was referred for prosecution Wednesday by state securities regulators, who said he used his job as an insurance agent and investment adviser to steer clients toward the scam....

