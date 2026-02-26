Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Condo Board Files Ch. 11, Citing Developer's 'Self-Dealing'

By Nate Beck ( February 26, 2026, 5:10 PM EST) -- A condominium association for a Times Square hotel and residential tower is seeking to stabilize itself with a bankruptcy filing in federal court that accuses the property's original developer of self-dealing, filing frivolous lawsuits and other mismanagement using control of residential condo units at the property....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies