Uvalde Massacre Survivors Lose Negligence Suit Appeal

By Spencer Brewer ( February 25, 2026, 6:14 PM EST) -- A Texas appeals court on Wednesday upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit brought by students, teachers and parents who lived through the 2022 Uvalde massacre, finding that state law does not allow legal actions against agencies that fail to implement a policy....

