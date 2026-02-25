Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Pakistan Native Pleads Not Guilty To $10M Healthcare Fraud

By Lauraann Wood ( February 25, 2026, 4:33 PM EST) -- A native of Pakistan who is living in Texas pled not guilty Wednesday to a Chicago indictment claiming he participated in an alleged $10 million healthcare fraud and money laundering scheme involving fake medical companies that filed claims for items and services they never provided....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only