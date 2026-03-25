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Expert Analysis

Contract Disputes Recap: Estimates, Value, Gov't Causation

By Zachary Jacobson and Ken Kanzawa ( March 25, 2026, 5:51 PM EDT) -- This article is part of a monthly column that follows litigation brought under the Contract Disputes Act. This installment discusses appeals that provide valuable insights about recurring issues involving estimated quantities, valuation methodologies and the burden of proof for overcoming an agency's sovereign acts defense. ...

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