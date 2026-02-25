Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Netflix Swaps Out Latham For Munger Tolles In Antitrust Suit

By Bonnie Eslinger ( February 25, 2026, 9:19 PM EST) -- Latham & Watkins LLP withdrew Wednesday as defense counsel for Netflix in a proposed consumer class action in Illinois federal court claiming Meta cut an illegal deal ceding the video streaming market to Netflix, which is now represented by Munger Tolles & Olson LLP....

