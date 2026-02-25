Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DOJ Settles With IT Co. It Said Hurt US Workers With AI Ads

By Bonnie Eslinger ( February 25, 2026, 10:58 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division announced Wednesday that it reached a settlement with a Virginia-based IT services company it alleged posted job advertisements generated by an artificial intelligence tool that included language restricting consideration only to certain foreign applicants....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Companies

Government Agencies