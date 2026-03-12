Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis

What The CFTC's Event Contracts Amicus Brief Is Missing

By Tamara de Silva ( March 12, 2026, 2:58 PM EDT) -- On Feb. 17, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission filed an amicus brief in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, entering the event contracts litigation as a formal participant for the first time.[1] The case, North American Derivatives Exchange Inc. v. Nevada, concerns whether state gambling laws may reach event contracts listed on CFTC-registered designated contract markets. The CFTC says no....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®