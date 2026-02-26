Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Interview

Harvey Chief Eyes Expansion In Europe As AI Battle Heats Up

By Marialuisa Taddia ( February 26, 2026, 7:03 PM GMT) -- As Harvey advances its European expansion, the platform's co-founder and chief executive said the real fight in legal artificial intelligence is not with rival startups on the Continent but with the major AI labs that build the foundation models powering the sector....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies