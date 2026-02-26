Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Amazon Loses Bid to Halt £4B Class Actions Over 'Buy Boxes'

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley ( February 26, 2026, 6:29 PM GMT) -- Amazon lost its bid to stifle two major class action cases against it on Thursday, as the Court of Appeal rejected its attempts to challenge tribunal decisions that gave the green light for the £4 billion ($5.4) cases to proceed to trial....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies