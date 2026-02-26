Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Trump Admin. Asks Justices To Intervene In Syria TPS Fight

By Ganesh Setty ( February 26, 2026, 1:32 PM EST) -- The Trump administration urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday to block lower courts from delaying its termination of temporary protected status for Syrian nationals, noting the high court has already done so twice for its TPS revocation regarding Venezuelan nationals....

