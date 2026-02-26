Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ga. Panel Eyes Alternative Discipline Against Resigned Judge

By Emily Johnson ( February 26, 2026, 4:56 PM EST) -- The investigative panel of the Georgia judicial ethics commission told the state Supreme Court on Thursday that it wants to consider sanctions other than removal against a former Fulton County Superior Court judge now that she has resigned, arguing that "judges cannot resign in order to avoid discipline for judicial misconduct."...

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies