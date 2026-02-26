Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Senator Moves To Dismantle Utah National Monument Plan

By Crystal Owens ( February 26, 2026, 8:05 PM EST) -- A Utah senator has started the formal process of overturning a resource management plan designed to protect an Indigenous national monument by adding a Government Accountability Office opinion on the 1.9-million-acre site to the Congressional Record that could fast-track a vote on the controversial endeavor....

