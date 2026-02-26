Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Tech. Co. Says DHS Infringed Its Surveillance Tech Patents

By Britain Eakin ( February 26, 2026, 9:00 PM EST) -- A Florida-based tech company has accused the Department of Homeland Security of infringing five of its patents on surveillance analytics, saying the agency failed to get licenses to use the technology for immigration enforcement and surveillance programs inside the U.S....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Patents