ITC To Probe China's Trade Status, Biotech Practices

By Dylan Moroses ( February 26, 2026, 3:17 PM EST) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission announced the start of two investigations Thursday related to China that were ordered by Congress, including examining state support and pricing practices for Chinese biotechnology firms and exploring the idea of ending normal trade relations with the country....

