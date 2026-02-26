Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Kenvue Can't Duck Texas AG's Tylenol Autism Suit

By Emily Field ( February 26, 2026, 5:13 PM EST) -- A Texas state court Thursday rejected Kenvue's bid to toss a lawsuit that Texas' attorney general has brought alleging Tylenol taken during pregnancy could cause autism in children, even though it is marketed as the safest pain relief for pregnant women and young children....

