Ga. Court Says Eye Care Cos. Were Wrongly Lumped Together

By Kelcey Caulder ( February 27, 2026, 3:50 PM EST) -- A Georgia appeals court has sent back to trial court a man's suit alleging medical negligence caused him to develop blindness in one eye after cataract surgery, saying the lower court wrongly found three defendants in the case were alter egos of one another....

