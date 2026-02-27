Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Brief

Chinese, Vietnamese, Indonesian Plywood Facing US Duties

By Jack McLoone ( February 27, 2026, 12:22 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce on Friday found plywood imported into the country from China, Vietnam and Indonesia is being sold at unfair prices, setting up potential antidumping duties stretching toward 200%....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Government Agencies