Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Mass. High Court Allows DNA Testing After Defendant's Death

By Jonathan Capriel ( February 27, 2026, 9:21 PM EST) -- A man who insisted he was wrongly convicted for murder and sought new DNA testing but died before it could be completed will still get the forensic analysis finished, the Supreme Judicial Court of Massachusetts ruled Friday, saying the request doesn't automatically expire upon death....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies