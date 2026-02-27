Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

GAO Denies Protest Over $62M USPTO Deal

By Tom Lotshaw ( February 27, 2026, 3:30 PM EST) -- A Maryland company challenging the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's decision to award a $62 million support services contract to another business failed to show that its less expensive proposal was unfairly passed over, the U.S. Government Accountability Office said....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies