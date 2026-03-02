Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis

5 Different AI Systems Raise Distinct Privilege Issues

By Heidi Nadel ( March 2, 2026, 5:12 PM EST) -- On Feb. 10, an oral ruling from U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York set off a firestorm of legal commentary, warnings and speculation about artificial intelligence and the future of attorney-client privilege....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®