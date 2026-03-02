Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Judge Denies Protest Of V2X's $4.3B Air Force Contract

By Madeline Lyskawa ( March 2, 2026, 8:22 PM EST) -- The U.S. Court of Federal Claims rejected an AAR Corp. subsidiary's protest over the Air Force's award of a $4.3 billion military aircraft services contract to V2X Aerospace LLC, calling the $824 million difference between their proposals not that remarkable....

