Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Brief

Optimum Wants FCC Conditions On Nexstar-Tegna Deal

By Nadia Dreid ( March 3, 2026, 5:53 PM EST) -- If the Federal Communications Commission approves Nexstar and Tegna's $6.2 billion megamerger, it must also put tight restrictions on the companies' plans to hike up retransmission consent fees, one cable and internet provider is telling the agency....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Companies

Government Agencies