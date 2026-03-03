Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

USTR Warns Of Rampant Sports Broadcast Piracy

By Jack McLoone ( March 3, 2026, 6:26 PM EST) -- The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative on Tuesday issued its latest list of overseas "notorious markets" selling illicit and counterfeit goods, focusing on the proliferation of pirated sports broadcasts ahead of this year's FIFA World Cup....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Companies

Government Agencies