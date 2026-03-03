Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ye's Ex-Worker 'Not Sure' Of Own Declaration In Wages Trial

By Rae Ann Varona ( March 3, 2026, 10:52 PM EST) -- A construction project manager suing Ye for retaliation and unpaid wages after he was fired from working at the rapper's Malibu home testified in a Los Angeles courtroom Tuesday that he's "not sure" if someone else signed a declaration filed under his name in the case....

