Arbitration Awards Outdo State Immunity, Top UK Court Rules

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley ( March 4, 2026, 5:46 PM GMT) -- Spain and Zimbabwe lost their bids on Wednesday to use state immunity to escape arbitration awards as the U.K. Supreme Court upheld judgments against the two nations, ruling that state immunity does not apply to the enforcement of investor-state arbitration awards....

