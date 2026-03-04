Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ga. Property Tax Overhaul Fails To Gain House Super Majority

By Jaqueline McCool ( March 4, 2026, 2:23 PM EST) -- A proposed Georgia constitutional amendment for placement on the November ballot that would have reduced property tax rates over time failed to get the 120 votes necessary to pass the state House of Representatives. ...

