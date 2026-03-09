Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis

2nd Circ. Kazakh Ruling Clarifies RICO Rule, FSIA Exception

By Brant Kuehn ( March 9, 2026, 3:01 PM EDT) -- In Yerkyn v. Yakovlevich, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit affirmed dismissal of a civil action under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act brought by a Kazakhstani businessman who alleged he was detained and tortured by Kazakhstan's National Security Committee, or NSC, until he signed agreements waiving claims against his business partners.[1]...

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®