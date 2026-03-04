Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

$7.25B Nationwide Roundup Deal Gets First Approval

By Emily Field ( March 4, 2026, 8:27 PM EST) -- A Missouri state court on Wednesday gave a preliminary nod of approval to a settlement that could pay up to $7.25 billion over 21 years to resolve current and future claims across the U.S. that weed killer Roundup causes non-Hodgkin lymphoma, two weeks after the deal was announced....

