O'Reilly To Pay $5.6M To Settle Wash. Pregnancy Bias Suit

By Benjamin Morse ( March 5, 2026, 12:25 PM EST) -- O'Reilly Auto Parts will pay $5.6 million to resolve claims that it failed to provide reasonable workplace accommodations to pregnant and postpartum workers and retaliated against them, the Washington Attorney General's Office announced. ...

