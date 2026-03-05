Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Water Cos. Beat Attempt To Revive £800M Sewage Claim

By Sophia Dourou ( March 5, 2026, 2:55 PM GMT) -- An environmental consultant cannot revive an £800 million ($1.1 billion) collective action against water utility companies for their allegedly underreported sewage discharge after a divided Court of Appeal held Thursday that misleading of the industry regulator was an "essential ingredient" of the claim....

