Ill. Store Owner Gets 4 Years For $19M WIC Program Fraud

By Joyce Hanson ( March 5, 2026, 6:05 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge has sentenced the owner of several Chicagoland convenience stores to a four-year term in prison for his part in a scheme to defraud a low-income food program for women and children, the U.S. Department of Justice has announced....

