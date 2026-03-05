Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Texas Justices Say Standing Is Key To Telecom Fee Caps Case

By José Luis Martínez ( March 5, 2026, 8:24 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Thursday focused on whether dozens of cities can sue the state over the constitutionality of two laws that cap the fees telecommunications providers pay cities to place infrastructure in public rights-of-way....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies