Hytera Fined $50M For Stealing Motorola Trade Secrets

By Celeste Bott ( March 5, 2026, 5:05 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge on Thursday fined Hytera Communications Corp. $50 million for conspiring to steal Motorola's trade secrets but rejected the government's bid for more than $290 million in restitution on top of roughly $600 million it will pay in a parallel civil case, finding payments Hytera has made in that lawsuit offset what it owes in the criminal matter....

