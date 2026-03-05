Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Hyundai Faces $9.8M Sanction For Car Destruction

By Ganesh Setty ( March 5, 2026, 8:02 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania court has awarded two car dealerships nearly $9.8 million as a sanction against Hyundai Motor America after finding Hyundai "consciously" crushed cars they acquired before alleging, without evidence, that they intentionally damaged them to exploit Hyundai's vehicle repurchases....

