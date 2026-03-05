Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Panel Says Domino's Franchisee Must Face Crash Suit

By Chart Riggall ( March 5, 2026, 5:26 PM EST) -- A Georgia appellate court on Wednesday reversed a trial court's move to let a Domino's franchisee out of a suit filed by a motorcycle rider hit by one of its delivery drivers, saying he hadn't waited too long to add the pizza maker to his suit....

