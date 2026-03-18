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Expert Analysis

What Texas Anti-Boycott Ruling Means For ESG Landscape

By J. Michael Showalter and Duncan Weinstein ( March 18, 2026, 4:11 PM EDT) -- Policymakers at the federal, state and local levels have questioned whether investment decisions can or should hinge on environmental, social and governance factors, with courts in Texas becoming a particular hot spot for litigation over these efforts....

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