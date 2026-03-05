Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Blogger Claims Alleged Judicial Threats Came From Case Law

By Aaron Keller ( March 5, 2026, 9:58 PM EST) -- A Virginia man accused of cyberstalking three Connecticut judges took the stand in his own defense Thursday, telling a jury at least some of the alleged threats were recycled from at least two First Amendment cases that, in his view, either protected a blog he oversaw or were wrongly decided....

