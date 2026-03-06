Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NY Appeals Court Won't Revive Section 8 Protections

By Grace Dixon ( March 6, 2026, 5:12 PM EST) -- A New York state appellate court confirmed that a New York Human Rights Law provision outlawing source-of-income discrimination is unconstitutional, allowing landlords to decline to rent to prospective tenants with Section 8 rental vouchers....

