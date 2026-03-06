Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Texas Appeals Court Halts Release Of Uvalde Shooting Records

By Spencer Brewer ( March 6, 2026, 7:39 PM EST) -- A Texas appeals court flipped a court order requiring the Texas Department of Public Safety to hand over records relating to the 2022 Uvalde massacre to news organizations, saying Friday that the law enforcement agencies had done enough to evade judgment as a matter of law....

