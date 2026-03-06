Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Wash. Antispam Penalties Near Cut From $500 Down To $100

By Ben Adlin ( March 6, 2026, 9:59 PM EST) -- Washington lawmakers passed a bill Friday that would cut damages available to plaintiffs under the state's antispam law from $500 per offending message to just $100, significantly reducing Commercial Electronic Mail Act penalties for companies that send offending emails or text messages....

